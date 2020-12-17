'The Holiday' Child Star Is Unrecognizable and a Mom Herself

It's been 14 years since The Holiday came out and one of the film's child stars is all grown up, completely unrecognizable, and a mom herself! Miffy Englefield -- who played Sophie, the eldest daughter of Jude Law's character, Graham -- has gone viral this holiday season as fans have found her Instagram account.

The 21-year-old British former child star describes herself as "short, loud and mostly ridiculous" on her profile, adding that she's a "Montessori loving punk parent in training."

Englefield welcomed an adorable baby girl of her own, Frances Rosanna Lee Englefield, in April.

The Holiday star clearly adores being a mom herself, sharing lots of cute snaps of her little girl. In October, she shared that becoming a parent has made her change her approach to social media.

"I’ve fallen out of love with social media because since becoming a parent the content I consume has changed. I’m not as passionate about big makeup and short skirts as I used to be so it’s not the stuff I want to post," she wrote. "My Montessori journey, family, home improvements and parental realness is the stuff I want to share.. so that’s what it’s gonna start being shared."

In addition to her "mumsy" posts, Englefield also has a special Highlight reel on her Instagram Stories of moments from the making of the Nancy Meyers classic. In one shot of herself with Law and Cameron Diaz, she wrote, "Look at that stoopid little orange toned goof ball."

Miffy Englefield/Instagram Stories

She also addressed her exit from acting in a lengthy Instagram Story post, writing, "It's not that I wouldn't love to act again. Trust me, that's all my heart wants in the world. Unfortunately my situation as a child from a working class, single parent family meant I couldn't continue. As an adult, I've found that casting directors aren't overly seeking people who 'look like me' to play roles, even though body modification isn't rare these days and is the most common it has eve been."

After The Holiday, Englefield had a recurring role on the British TV series, Casualty.