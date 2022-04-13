'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Wanted Kanye to Be Her 'SNL' Musical Guest and More Premiere Bombshells

The Kardashians are back and it's, truthfully, a bit hard to keep up! After ending their E! reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, back in June 2021, the family took a several-month break from documenting their lives, only to return last fall to film the new Hulu show, The Kardashians.

In the series premiere, which was released on the streaming service on Thursday, the glamorous family is back and more than happy to show off their luxurious lifestyle in a slightly adjusted format. Drone cameras sweep across their stunning estates as the family pulls up in their fancy cars and designer clothes, ready to let fans in on this new chapter of their lives.

And there's been no shortage of action in the time since the last show stopped filming. Kim Kardashian is going through an (at the time) amicable divorce from Kanye West and preparing to host Saturday Night Live, Khloe Kardashian is co-parenting with her on-off man, Tristan Thompson, and dealing with social anxiety, and Kourtney Kardashian is in the midst of a passionate new romance with her longtime friend and neighbor, Travis Barker.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are also around, though, like with the family's previous show, take a serious backseat to their older sisters' drama. Kendall even reveals that she has COVID in the first episode, keeping her away from the family's barbecue. Kylie is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott, but offers little in the way of details for the cameras.

Here are the biggest bombshells and revelations from The Kardashians' series premiere:

NBC

Kim Wanted Kanye to Be Her Musical Guest on Saturday Night Live

It might seem far-fetched considering the relationship these two have today, but back in the fall of 2021, Kim and Kanye were still on amicable terms amid their divorce.

"I'm kind of going back and forth since Kanye's album is out. Do I want him to be -- that would be epic if he was my musical guest -- but then do I want my own moment?" Kim asks her family on the first day of filming.

Kim later tells a stylist of Kanye being her musical guest, "He obviously would be the best, but maybe this is my chance to do something on my own. I don't know, it could either be super calming. It would be so cool for the kids to see Mom and Dad on SNL together, that's so cool, but then I might be more stressed out."

As the episode aired back in October, we now know that Halsey was Kim's musical guest.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage and Jackson Lee/GC Images

Kim Knew About Debra Messing's Criticism of Her Hosting SNL

When Kim was first announced as the host, actress Debra Messing tweeted that she didn't understand the show's decision. Kim didn't publicly respond at the time, but did comment about Messing's tweet on the show.

"A girl from Will & Grace came out and said she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host, but it's like, why do you care?" Kim said. "I don't comment to tear people down, especially another female. If that's what you think, dude, then cool, tune in."

'SNL'

Pete Davidson Encouraged Kim to Host SNL

While discussing her nerves surrounding her impending SNL hosting gig, Kim reveals, "I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met [Gala] and I was like, 'I am so scared. I don't know what I signed up for.' And he was like, 'Can you read cue cards? You're good. You're good!' And I was like, 'I'm good!'"

Little did she know that Pete's commentary was about to become even more important to her.

Kourtney's Sisters Saw Her Relationship With Travis Barker Coming

While momager Kris Jenner claimed that Kourtney and Travis' romance was a "relationship that I don't think anybody saw coming because they've known each other for so long," her sisters, Khloe and Kim, disagreed.

"I definitely saw this coming," Khloe insists.

"For years, we've been telling Kourtney that her and Travis should hook up," Kim adds.

Kourtney Made the First Move With Travis

The show's biggest change is Kourtney's lovey-dovey romance with Travis. The pair legitimately can't keep their hands off one another.

Kourtney explains, "I was definitely always attracted to Travis. I just think it was the right time in my life. I had taken a year to myself, but my closest best friends have always said, 'You have to hook up with Travis.'"

Kourtney says that in 2021, she decided to text Travis and put it out there that she was interested in him romantically after years of friendship. He asked Kourtney to watch a movie, but it was still up to her to progress the relationship.

"The whole movie he didn't make a move," she notes, adding that she went in for the first time. "Me, I did. He was taking a long time. The movie was over, and then we started another movie and I was like, 'I don't have time for this movie marathon,' so I made the first move."

'The Kardashians'

Scott Disick Says He's Ready to Be With Someone More Age Appropriate

When Khloe asks Kourtney's ex, Scott, how he feels about her new relationship, he says he's finally ready to move forward in his own romantic life.

"If I want to find somebody real and serious and someone I'm actually going to spend my life with, it would have to be somebody...." Scott begins.

"More age appropriate," Khloe fills in.

"Yeah, upper 20s," Scott says.

In his aside interview, the 38-year-old businessman calls the comment a "big step," before adding, "But not over 30... oh f**k, whatever, if I love somebody, it doesn't matter their age."

A producer asks, "Are you sure about that?" and Scott jokingly replies, "I'm not sure about that."

'The Kardashians'/Hulu

Khloe Went to Therapy With Tristan While They Were Apart

Though they were not together romantically at the time of filming, Khloe does have a close relationship with the NBA star at the start of the show.

"Tristan and I currently are not exactly together. He's one of my best friends. I see Tristan a couple times a week," Khloe says in the first episode. "He's a really hands-on dad. Me and Tristan don't have tension. He's a really hands-on dad... I know if Tristan had his way, I guess, then we would completely be together. I just need a little breathing room and time to think."

The two co-parents have been going to counseling together to work through their issues as Tristan continues to push for a romantic future with Khloe.

"He goes to therapy quite often, a couple times a week, and we now even do couples therapy together. I say couples, but it's really his therapy that I'm asked to join," she explains.

Khloe Threw Water on Tristan's Clothes When He Cheated on Her While She Was Pregnant

Khloe brings up Tristan's first public cheating scandal, which took place in 2018 when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, while talking to him about the status of their relationship.

"I've thrown water on your clothes when I was nine months pregnant and you cheated on me," Khloe says. "If I wasn't pregnant, I would have f**ked you up so... I just didn't want to break my nails before delivery."

"Shout-out to the nails," Tristan replies.

New episodes of The Kardashians will stream Thursdays on Hulu.