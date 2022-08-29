'The Kardashians' Season 2 Trailer: Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Mortified' Over This Scandal

Kim Kardashian is owning up to her mistakes in the new trailer for season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians.

Though she starts off the trailer strong, declaring, "This has been such a season of independence. I really feel like I found my personal confidence," the 41-year-old superstar later admits to struggling in the wake of a recent scandal.

"You saw all of the backlash in the Variety interview?" she asks.

"No one sympathizes with you," her sister, Khloe Kardashian, tells her.

"I'm mortified, and I do understand why people are upset," she adds.

Kim is referencing a March 2022 interview with Variety in which she said on camera, "I have the best advice for women in business, get your a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work."

Many took offense to the comments, citing Kim's privileged upbringing as the foundation for her many businesses and billionaire status.

Later that month, Kim addressed the comments during an ABC News interview with Robin Roberts, saying, "That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a soundbite really with no context. That soundbite I came off of the notion and the question right before which was, 'After 20 years of being in the business, you're famous for being famous.'"

She noted that her "whole tone and attitude changed" when the previous comment was added to a question about her giving advice to women in business.

"The advice that I would give is just having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success and you have to really work hard to get there," Kim clarified, adding, "even if it might seem like it's easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media -- and you can, if you put in a lot of hard work."

In addition to Kim's drama, the rest of the family also has their hands full this season. Khloe is finding her ex, Tristan Thompson's, paternity scandal to be "incredibly hard," while Kylie Jenner is struggling after welcoming her baby boy.

"I should be really happy now. I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for, like, three weeks," she tells her sister, Kendall Jenner, of her postpartum struggles.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on Thursday, Sept. 22.