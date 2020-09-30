'The Kissing Booth' Star Joel Courtney Marries Longtime Love Mia Scholink

Congrats are in order for The Kissing Booth star Joel Courtney and longtime love Mia Scholink!

The pair tied the knot on Sunday, and shared sweet photos from their big day on Instagram. "MARRIED MY BEST FRIEND 09/27/20 @joel_courtney!!" Scholink captioned her pics. Her new hubby commented on the post with equal enthusiasm, writing, "That was the best day of my life!!!" with several heart emojis.

Courtney also shared some of his favorite pics from his wedding day, writing, "Love Honor and Cherish 09/27/20 #wifeyedup #tilldeathdouspart #ido."

The pair announced their engagement in February, after Courtney proposed on Valentine's Day. "This woman right here, lemme tell you a lil bit about her," he shared in a heartfelt announcement post. "She is kind, patient, hysterical, forgiving, so beautiful she makes my heart stop, honest, and joyful. I love you @mia_scholink and I am so blessed to have you as my fiancé 💍."

Courtney also spoke with ET about his relationship during the press junket for The Kissing Booth 2 over the summer. The sequel to the fan-favorite Netflix teen rom-com centers on Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) -- the best friend and older brother of Courtney's character, Lee -- dealing with a long-distance relationship after Noah goes off to college.

The actor said the storyline hit close to home, as he and Scholink were long-distance for a time -- though thankfully their love story has a very happy ending.

"I'm living proof that a different zip code doesn't actually mean that it automatically ends," he said. "It's tough to do a long-distance relationship, but I think that once you can overcome those hardships and actually come together in a relationship in proximity, then you can kind of make it through anything."

See more in the video below.