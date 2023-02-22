'The Last of Us' Fans Spot an Editing Error in Episode 6

It's the Game of Thrones coffee cup all over again!

Fans of The Last of Us have so far been adamant about their love for HBO's faithful adaptation of the video game series. However, Sunday's latest episode had a few eagle-eyed viewers pointing out an editing error reminiscent of another of the network's major franchises.

TikToker @domineo32 was the first to notice the mistake, which is visible in a scene where Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are walking across a snowy bridge. The camera pulls back to a wide, overhead shot, which is impressively majestic... until you notice the cluster of crew members off to one side. Oops!

See the moment below:

ET spoke with Pascal and Ramsey ahead of the series' premiere, and they opened up about the pressures of adapting a property that is so beloved by its fans.

"It became very clear, very quickly how much people loved the game, and the experience of playing the game, and that was scary," Pascal admitted of taking on the role.

"This is the next level of really getting into something, by like an immersive experience of playing these characters, and so people's relationship to that experience is a deep one," he continued. "We want to kind of expand on that and meet expectations, surpass expectations, learn something new, show something new, and also honor what is originally there."

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on HBO and HBO Max.