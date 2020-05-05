'The Mandalorian' Season 2: Robert Rodriguez, Peyton Reed and More Confirmed to Direct

While little is known about the details surrounding the return of The Mandalorian, ET has learned that the Disney+ original series has lined up a new roster of all-star directors to helm the new episodes. In addition to executive producer Dave Filoni, who directed two episodes during the first season, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez are all set for season 2.

In celebration of Star Wars Day, Rodriguez tweeted a photo of himself alongside baby Yoda. “I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe,” the Sin City director wrote.

In addition to Rodriguez, Reed also took to Twitter to share the news that he was joining the Mandalorian team. The Ant-Man director was a little more cryptic, sharing a photo of the titular hero’s helmet resting in the lap of his chair.

In addition to appearing as Greef Karga, leader of a bounty hunter guild, in season 1, Weathers told ET’s Ash Crossan that he was directing an episode in season 2, which was later confirmed by showrunner Jon Favreau during the season 1 press conference.

“Dave Filoni is one of the best people ever, and he knows everything there is to know about Star Wars and Geroge Lucas. And so you wanna hang around just to pick his brain,” Weathers went on to say about working with Filoni as well as Favreau. “Being around both of them, every day, all day is a fantastic time. And it’s fun. I mean the show is so fun, we have such great actors, the characters are wonderful, and the show looks magnificent.”

Weathers concluded by adding, “I just think people around the world are gonna love it.”

Meanwhile, as ET has previously reported, little is known about the plot but it’s likely that new chapters will tie up the major threads left dangling at the end of the first eight episodes: Mando's new mission to return The Child to its home planet, which will be that much more complicated now that Moff Gideon has been established as the Darksaber-wielding big bad.

As of May, the season is “in post-production,” with all the principal filming completed. The Mandalorian season 2 is slated to return to Disney+ in 2020.