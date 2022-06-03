'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast and Producers Tease Big 'Surprises' in Final Season (Exclusive)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel team is gearing up to say goodbye after five seasons. With the Amazon Prime Video comedy taking its final bow, the cast of the award-winning series, led by leading lady Rachel Brosnahan, spoke with ET about being in the midst of their farewell tour as they reach the halfway point of production on the final season. For some of them, it's been an emotional ride already.

"I’ve already cried once today!" Brosnahan admitted to ET's Rachel Smith at an Emmy FYC event in New York City on Thursday evening. "Just a little, just a little."

The 31-year-old actress, who's won an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her performance as Midge, reflected on the impact Mrs. Maisel has had on her life and career.

"It’s such a big question, I mean it. I’ve grown up on this show. I started working on this show when I was 26, 25 and it's changed my life," she said. "Working with these people has changed my life. I know everyone says it and it sounds so corny but I mean it with every fiber of my being. This is the greatest group in the business. It’s been such a privilege to be able to look up to so many actors on this show and to learn how to lead a show from people like Tony Shalhoub. It's been a dream."

As filming nears the end on Mrs. Maisel, Brosnahan confessed she has "no idea" how Midge's story will ultimately come to a close.

"We're about halfway through, so we're about to shoot episode 5. I love what we're seeing so far. There's definitely some surprises that no one's gonna see coming," she teased, adding the cast "didn't see" some of the twists coming either. "They're keeping us on our toes!"

Co-star Alex Borstein acknowledged that "it's a little sad" to have to say goodbye to Susie soon.

"It’s hard. It’s like eating a black-and white-cookie and you’ve made it, you’ve finished the white part and now you’re moving towards the most delicious part and you see there’s two bites left and it’s a little bit heartbreaking. But still delicious," she said.

"Susie is, on that note, getting more and more delicious I believe. You’ve seen layers from her, you’ve seen sides from her that you haven’t seen before, she’s kind of becoming more of a human," Borstein noted. "Like Pinocchio, she’s turning into a real boy. And it’s exciting, it’s fun. Her world's opening up -- her client list, her responsibilities and her fears. It’s been an exciting season."

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino acknowledged that the upcoming fifth season "is a big" one, hinting that they've had a plan for how Midge's story will wrap up.

"We always knew where we wanted Midge to end her journey, so we've always had that to go to. We weren't ever quite sure how many seasons it would take to get there, but we always knew, like, what our final moments emotionally with her are and luckily that's what we're sticking with," Sherman-Palladino hinted.

"We did it with Gilmore Girls. We knew years in advance. We actually knew the last four words of Gilmore Girls in season 2," executive producer Dan Palladino said. "But this one we knew. Really from the pilot Amy had an idea. We kind of knew when the Midge journey was going to end [and] at what point."

Sherman-Palladino said it's "helpful" to have a goal to work towards. "It's hard to go into any series not knowing what the journey is. It doesn't mean you can't veer from it, like, if you get drunk one night and you go, 'That would be great,' and suddenly they're moving to Poland, but it helps knowing what you're driving toward."

They briefly teased Milo Ventimiglia's return in the final season, with Sherman-Palladino quipping, "If we can drag that beautiful boy back here, we're going to drag his a** back here."

While she remained mum on what his return entails, Sherman-Palladino jokingly confirmed there will be "walking" and "some running" and "some going upstairs and downstairs."

"There is a big, really fun sequence with them. It is not a scene, it's almost like an action sequence and I'll leave it at that," she teased, "and we have one of the great action heroes of all time, Milo Ventimiglia."

"We have a really fun [way] to bring Milo back. It wasn't just going to be a 'I ran into you, and we have a little talk,' it was going to be a big thing. We got a big thing for him," Palladino hinted.

