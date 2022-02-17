'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Renewed for Fifth and Final Season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel taking her final bow.

The critically-acclaimed comedy has been renewed for its fifth and sadly final season, Prime Video announced on Thursday. The news comes as the Rachel Brosnahan-starring series kicks off its fourth season on Friday, Feb. 18.

From the minds of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiered in March 2017. Production for season 5 is currently underway in New York City.

"Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. "The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life."

"This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season," Salke continued. "I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."

Prime Video

The hit comedy has won 20 Emmy awards with 54 nominations in its first three seasons, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Sherman-Palladino made history by becoming the first person to earn Emmy wins in both Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing in the same year.

The show has also earned five Critics Choice Awards (including Best Comedy Series), two Producers Guild Awards, a Writers Guild Award, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and a Peabody Award.

ET recently spoke with Brosnahan, who teased that the new episodes will definitely bring the laughs.

"We're so excited," she said of the show's long-awaited return. "I just hope that we are able to capture even a little bit of how it felt for us to come back after so long away. It was pure joy despite difficult circumstances and it felt like even just a small bit of normalcy infused back into our lives. So I hope that in addition to many laughs and beautiful clothes... that that's something that we can give back to the fans after so much time."

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Feb. 18 on Prime Video, with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks.

