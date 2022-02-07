'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4: Midge Returns to Standup in New Trailer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is making its return. On Monday, Prime Video released the trailer for the fourth season of its Rachel Brosnahan-starring comedy, and teased more standup shows, familial drama and adventures to come.

"You know what's great about me? It's when I'm me!" Brosnahan's Midge Maisel tells her manager, Susie (Alex Borstein) in the trailer. "Every single show, I'm gonna say exactly what's on my mind."

The season logline seems to confirm as much, teasing, "It's 1960 and change is in the air."

"Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft -- and the places it takes her -- creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her," the logline reads.

A previously released teaser for the season showed Midge telling Susie, "Make me a headliner!"

Season 3 left fans wondering what would happen to Midge after Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain) dropped her from his tour after almost outing him onstage. While she and Susie tried to make amends, they were left on the tarmac as the plane took off without them.

The new episodes will bring new key players to the forefront, including guest appearances by John Waters and Jason Alexander, as well as Gilmore Girls alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino also helmed the beloved teen drama.

"It was a reunion, first of all, with Amy Sherman-Palladino and [executive producer] Dan Palladino, who I did Gilmore with. They're just wonderful people, so for me, a lot of that was just, they called, they asked, I'm there," Ventimiglia told ET in December. "I've known Rachel. Rachel's great and wonderful. We did a bunch of work together. I don't know. Maybe I'll be back over there. We'll see."

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will premiere Feb. 18 on Prime Video. Two new episodes will be released every Friday for two weeks.