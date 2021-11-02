'The Masked Dancer': Zebra Gets Picked Off From the Herd in Semifinals -- See Who Was Under the Mask

TheMasked Dancer returned Wednesday with a jam-packed new episode full of fun performances and outlandish guesses from the show's panel. Fans also got to find out the secret identity of yet another costumed celeb.

Wednesday's semifinals saw the Final Four take the stage, as the half-dozen remaining contestants put their fancy footwork to the test in an effort to stay in the game.

Cotton Candy, Sloth, Tulip, and Zebra gave it their all to impress the panel of celebrity sleuths -- including Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul and Brian Austin Green, as well as guest panelist Will Arnett -- but only three could move on.

Cotton Candy kicked things off with a wildly fun and flawlessly precise performance set to "Get Ready (2013 Version)" by 2 Unlimited that really got the panelists pumped.

The Sloth -- decked out in a glimmering golden suit over his teal fur -- brought his trademark theatrical charisma and effortless comedic timing to his routine, set to "Dancing With a Stranger" by Sam Smith, featuring Normani.

Zebra hit the stage with a number that was drenched in Vegas vibes. His routine, set to Bobby Darin's iconic "Mack the Knife," was a fun, lively routine that showed that, while he may not be a professional dancer by trade, he's certainly a man who is light on his feet and has experience with quick footwork.

Tulip closed out the show with a performance unlike any she's given before, doing a dance set to a Bavarian polka tune with her backdrop being the snowy alps. The dance showed off her more playful, comedic side, and gave fans something different to appreciate about her talents.

After all the dances were done, it came down to the moment of truth. The panel made their final guesses, and it was Zebra who was forced to unmask.

After an exciting season of wild performances, Zebra ripped off his mask and revealed himself to be none other than boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya!

The iconic athlete was overjoyed about his time on the show, and said it "was probably the best experience I've ever had."

When asked about how his fancy footwork on the stage compared to his time in the ring, De La Hoya admitted, "I think being the Zebra's a lot tougher!"

Last week, Exotic Bird was revealed to be celebrated songstress and former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks! The day after the episode, Sparks spoke with ET, and dished on how performing for Abdul was a "full circle" moment.

The Masked Dancer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.