'The Masked Singer' Season 8 Reveals Two Costumes: The Fortune Teller and the Pi-Rat (Exclusive)

The Masked Singer is going all out in season 8. ET exclusively debuts the first look at two new elaborate costumes for the upcoming season -- The Fortune Teller and The Pi-Rat, a play on The Rat Pirate.

In the new photos for the costume reveals, The Fortune Teller looks very much the part as he holds a stack of tarot cards in one hand while a shiny crystal ball illuminates and he gestures with his other hand. The Fortune Teller also sits inside an ornate box.

The Pi-Rat, meanwhile, finds the masked competitor rocking a human-size rat suit dressed as a pirate, complete with lone eye patch and pirate's hat, pirate boots adorned with gold detailing and a luxurious-looking green and gold pirate's jacket. Not to be outdone by The Fortune Teller, the Pi-Rat proudly holds a smaller pi-rat in a tiny crate.

See ET's exclusive photos below.

Fox

Fox

Season 8 of The Masked Singer will introduce a new format for the ongoing celebrity competition series, which will feature double unmaskings and new celebrity singers every episode.

In the new take, every episode will feature performances with disguised celebs, but, unlike past seasons, only one contestant will move on from each episode. The studio audience will vote for their favorite and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show. The unmasked celeb then gets a front row seat to watch the rest of the competition and the second unmasking, meaning they won’t have to wait to find out which celebrity they were competing against.

Next, the top two singers face off in a Battle Royale performance of the same song, and the winner will be crowned the King or Queen of The Masked Singer and move on to the following week’s episode against new competition, while the loser will unmask. The three finalists left standing after each round compete in the semifinals.

Themed episodes will also run throughout the season, including Vegas Night, Comedy Roast, Hall of Fame, Muppets Night, Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, TV Themes, ’90s Night, Thanksgiving and Fright Night.

Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey are all set to make appearances.

Nick Cannon returns as host, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The Masked Singer premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.