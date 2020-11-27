'The Masked Singer': The Broccoli Gets Chewed Up and Spit Out in Group C Finals -- See Who Was Under the Mask!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The Masked Singer returned on Thursday for a fun Thanksgiving Special! The final contestants from Group C faced for the two spots in the Super Six, and fans got a chance to see who's been singing under the fantastic floret-covered Broccoli costume.

The wonderfully weird show brought back the remaining costumed contestants from Group C -- including The Jellyfish, The Broccoli and The Mushroom -- where they duked it out for their chance at continuing on, and also revealed some big clues about their identities along the way.

While The Broccoli made a valiant effort with a lively performance of Bob Seger's famous hit "Old Time Rock and Roll," he wasn't able to match the virtuoso performances from The Jellyfish and The Mushroom, and came up short when it came time for voting.

However, before the unmasking commenced, the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, along with guest panelist Jay Pharoah -- first tried their best to guess who was under the bright green ensemble.

Scherzinger suggested it was Wayne Newton, Jeong thought it could be Ringo Starr, McCarthy guessed it was Neil Sedaka, Pharoah suggested Paul Simon, and Thicke firmly guessed Paul Anka was under the mark.

As it turns out, Thicke sometimes really knows his stuff when it comes to guessing voices.

"It was a great, great kick," Anka shared, when Cannon asked about his experience being on the show.

Anka also got a bit emotional as he shared a message of gratitude for the panelists and the show: "I gotta tell you something, I'm very humbled. Because we have gone through something in our country and to have this kind of fun, and enjoy this like this, you should all be very, very proud."

With this last round of finals, The Masked Singer has now assembled it's Super Six. The final group includes The Crocodile, The Seahorse, The Popcorn, The Sun, The Jellyfish and The Mushroom.

If you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox!

For more on this exciting season of The Masked Singer, check out the video below!