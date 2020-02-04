'The Masked Singer': The White Tiger Gets Mauled in Week 10 -- See What Sports Superstar Was Under the Mask

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday for the first night of performances from the Super Nine with a massive, music-packed two-hour special episode.

The wild and wonderfully weird singing competition series introduced the show's nine remaining stars -- The Kangaroo, The Turtle, The White Tiger, The Banana, The Frog, The Kitty, The Astronaut and The Night Angel -- and pitted them against one another in a musical battle royale.

The night's competition divided the contestants up into three groups, and the lowest vote-earner from each group wound up in the Bottom Three, where they risked elimination and unmasking.

This week, the panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- tried their best to once again figure out each of the singers' real identities.

After all performances were done and all the clues were dropped, The Banana, The White Tiger and The Rhino found themselves in jeopardy. After host Nick Cannon ratcheted up the tension, he finally revealed that the costumed star who got the axe was, at long last, The White Tiger.

However, on The Masked Singer, whenever viewers have to bid farewell, they also get the reward of finding out if their wild guesses were on the money or if they totally missed the mark. In this case, most of the panel got it right (and nearly everyone on Twitter called it back in Week 1).

After all was said and done, The White Tiger yanked off his furry head and revealed himself to be none other than former NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski!

When asked why he decided to sign on to compete on The Masked Singer, Gronkowski explained, "Oh, I've always loved dancing, and my dance moves were always one of a kind."

Gronkowski also revealed that "one or two of my teammates did contact me like, 'Dude, that is definitely you. I know your moves." And all he could do was deny it and feign innocence.

It was also revealed on Wednesday morning that Fox and The Masked Singer are helping to do their part to help medical professionals on the front lines in New York during the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Jeong took to Twitter to share that the show and the network have "purchased 10,000 FDA-approved N95 surgical masks," and are sending them to hospitals in need.

"They arrived in New York yesterday, and will be delivered to hospitals in dire need of equipment," Jeong explained in a video shot on his phone from his home. "On behalf of everybody on The Masked Singer, we are sending all of our love, thoughts, and best wishes to all effected by the coronavirus, a.k.a. COVID-19. Stay safe and healthy. Love you."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Check out the video below to hear more from the celebrity who was unmasked at the conclusion of last week's big episode -- The T-Rex, who turned out to be 16-year-old YouTube superstar and multitalented entertainer JoJo Siwa!