'The Music Man's' Sutton Foster Announces She Tested Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Performances

Sutton Foster has to pause the music! On Sunday, the actress shared that she tested positive for COVID-19. “Hi everybody I just wanted to let everyone know that today, this morning, I tested positive for Covid,” the 47-year-old actress said to the camera in a video posted on her Instagram.

“And I’m so sad that I won’t be able to be at the Music Man for a little bit. But my incredible understudies Audrey Cardwell and Kathy Voutko will be holding down the fort as Marion Paroo with Mr. Hugh Jackman.”

She continued: “I just send all my love to everybody at the Winter Garden and to all of you. Stay healthy, stay safe and see you soon.”

Foster reiterated her message in a caption beside the video. Hugh Jackman, who plays Harold Hill in the Broadway show, took to the comments to offer support to his leading lady. “Let the countdown to your return begin,” he wrote.

The official The Music Man Instagram account chimed in with additional well-wishes. “Wishing you the speediest recovery, @suttonlenore! ❤️,” the comment read.

Foster’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis comes just weeks after Jackman confirmed that he would have to take time away from the show, following his positive diagnosis. ”I’ve frustratingly tested positive for Covid. Again,” the 53-year-old captioned his video.

“My standby, the amazingly talented @maxmclayton will step in for me. What’s most annoying is I don’t get to see him perform! I’ve said it before, and will say it a million times more … Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater. You give life to the saying “the show must go on”. @suttonlenore @musicmanbway”

Jackman first tested positive for COVID-19 in December.