The Next Big Adventure Show Is Here: See the Trailer for 'World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji'

The next big adventure show is here! Mark Burnett and Bear Grylls are coming together for a new competition series, and it looks more intense than anything we've ever seen (and anything we will see for a while, given the coronavirus pandemic).

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, hosted by Grylls and produced by Burnett, sees 66 teams from 30 countries race nonstop for 11 days. The contestants will work 24 hours a day across hundreds of miles of rugged Fijian terrain complete with mountains, jungles and oceans.

The show was filmed last fall, pre-pandemic. A total of 330 competitors (divided into teams of five) participate in the challenge to the finish line. The show promises to showcase "the limits of human physical and mental endurance tested like never before."

Watch the high-energy trailer below.

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 14.