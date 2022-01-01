'The Offer' Shares First Look at Miles Teller in the Making of 'The Godfather' Series

Ahead of its April debut on Paramount+, the streaming platform shared the first official look at the anticipated limited series, The Offer, about the making of the acclaimed 1972 film The Godfather. Miles Teller, who replaced Armie Hammer, leads an all-star ensemble as producer Albert S. Ruddy, who also serves as executive producer on the 10-part TV event.

Created by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora) and led by showrunner Nikki Toscano (Hunters), The Offer chronicles the making of the film, which won three Academy Awards and became a massive box office hit. And for Ruddy, “making The Godfather was the worst day in my life.”

“For every character in the film, getting it made or stopping it from being made was at the core of their actions, and it was a matter of life and death to them,” Tolkin explains toVanity Fair about the project. “So that’s not a gangster story, that’s a human story. That’s what gave the book and the movie so much power. Everyone is fighting for their existence.”

In addition to Teller, the cast includes Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey) as Paramount Studios chief Robert Evans, who reportedly pushed back on demands that made the film’s budget skyrocket, and Ted Lasso star Juno Temple as Ruddy’s secretary and closet ally, Bettye McCartt.

Juno Temple and Matthew Goode Paramount+

Giovanni Ribisi (Sneaky Pete) also stars as crime boss Joe Colombo, who forced the film to make some changes, with Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts films) as director and co-writer Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman (Torchwood) as Gulf+Western executive Charles Bluhdorn, and Patrick Gallo (The Irishman) as Mario Puzo, the co-writer and author of the best-selling book the film is based on.

American Crime Story’s Colin Hanks, meanwhile, plays the fictionalized studio executive Barry Lapidus.

Dan Fogler and Giovanni Ribisi Paramount+

Rounding out the cast are Grey’s Anatomy alum Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, Lou Ferrigno (Incredible Hulk) as Lenny Montana, Frank John Hughes (Band of Brothers) as Frank Sinatra, Anthony Ippolito (Grand Army) as Al Pacino, and Michael Gandolfini, James Gandolfini’s son and recent star of The Many Saints of Newark, as Andy Calhoun.

The series is also executive produced by Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif alongside director Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman), who also helmed the first batch of episodes.

Paramount+

Paramount+

The Offer premieres April 28 with three episodes on Paramount+. The remaining seven episodes will debut weekly on Thursdays.