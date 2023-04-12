'The Princess and the Frog': See the Auditions of Samara Joy and More for Rumored Live-Action Remake

When rumors of a possible live-action remake of The Princess and the Frog began swirling on social media last month, several stars quickly recognized a chance to throw their hats in the ring for a spot in the potential film.

As fans shared their dream casting for the lead roles of the possible remake, celebrities got in on the fun by sharing their "auditions" for the starring role of Princess Tiana, voiced by Anika Noni Rose in the 2009 animated feature. GRAMMY-nominated songstress Ari Lennox kicked off the trend when she took to Instagram on March 20 to showcase her singing prowess to the tune of "Almost There."

"Hi @Disney I'm Ari Lennox and I would love an opportunity to audition for Princess and The Frog in person," Lennox wrote to accompany the video in which she wears a white dress and thigh-high boots while recording in a studio.

Bel-Air star and singer Coco Jones, another fan-favorite for the leading role, quickly followed Lennox's lead and posted her own audition video on Instagram two days later.

"Hey Tiana Girlll! 👸🏾🐸," she captioned the video of her singing a stylized R&B rendition of "Almost There." The singer even added some aesthetic flair to the video, which features her hard at work cooking eggs at the stove -- a well-placed reference to Tiana's cooking skills.

A few days before she posted the unofficial audition, the "ICU" singer spoke about the possibility of portraying Princess Tiana during an appearance on The Wayne Ayers Podcast, saying, "I would love that. I mean, Disney has been such a huge part of my life and I wouldn't have it any other way. It's made me who I am and I'm always here for the representation. If I could have the honor of doing that recreation, I'd do it in a heartbeat."

Coco Jones talks about the possibility of portraying Princess Tiana if Disney decides to move forward with live action version of The Princess and the Frog.



FULL PODCAST EPISODE: https://t.co/o2HEuypaKq pic.twitter.com/yqGhZc0dUp — WAYNE AYERS (@WayneDAyersii) March 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Baby Tate got in on the fun with a much more casual audition video -- from her shower. The 26-year-old rapper shared her audition on TikTok, with a caption that jokes "the [people] said they wanted an audition tape!"

Although Tate, whose real name is Tate Sequoya Farris, begins her video with the disclaimer that being sick has affected her voice, she beautifully sings an R&B style rendition of "Almost There" similar to Jones and Lennox.

Most recently, 2023 Best New Artist GRAMMY winner Samara Joy put out her "late submission for Tiana" on Instagram. The 23-year-old elegantly put those award-winning vocals to work, delivering a jazz rendition of the track that would make her fellow New Orleans natives proud.

The Princess and the Frog is also experiencing a boost as the opening of its themed attraction at Disneyland draws near. Tiana's Bayou Adventure replaces the famed Splash Mountain ride, well-known for being themed to characters from Disney's controversial 1946 animated/live-action feature Song of the South. The new attraction is slated to open in late 2024.

Meanwhile, Disney+'s The Princess and the Frog animated series from filmmaker Stella Meghie was originally slated to debut sometime this year. The streamer shared a first look at the show back in November 2021 and Rose was announced to return for her voice role. However, the series, titled Tiana, has seemingly been delayed and no longer has a release date.