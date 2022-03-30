'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 14 Trailer Is Here!

"This season, keep your edges on point -- and stay tuned!"

So quips Kandi Burruss in the first look at the highly anticipated 14th season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kandi is back for her 13th season on the show, joined by fellow returning season 13 'Wives Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora. Shereé Whitfield is also back in the fold for her third tenure as a cast member (she last appeared on season 10), while longtime "friend of" the cast Marlo Hampton finally snatched a peach and joins the full-time lineup. Rounding out the ensemble is Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross. Monyetta Shaw -- formerly of Atlanta Exes -- also joins the crew as a "friend of" the 'Wives.

The ladies bring the laughs -- including Kandi getting called out for some NSFW chatter at a kids birthday party by one of Kenya's "white friends" (Marlo's words) -- the friendship (Shereé tells Kenya she loves her!) and the drama. The sneak peek is packed full of intense confrontations between the women, with nearly everyone getting into it with someone. And for some, multiple someones!

There's some sort of altercation between Kandi and Kenya that leads to Kenya invoking the phrase, "Go have yo' husband buzzin' my p***y all night!" Kandi also gets into it with Marlo, who proclaims, "Kandi doesn't know how to be a friend. Kandi was a damn ho, she f**ked everyone for free."

"I give what you give to me!" Kandi later tells the L'Archive owner.

"It was bad," Kandi told ET earlier this month of her face-off with Marlo. "It was so bad... I mean, to be honest with you, I don't know how they're going to edit it. I don't know. It was very... we went low."

Marlo also has moments with Kenya. After seemingly finding a friendship last season, the gloves are now off after Kenya calls Marlo a "pitiful little ho."

Check out the trailer here:

Then there's Drew, who finds herself at odds with Shereé and Sanya! In one moment, production holds Drew back as she calls out an unidentified co-star (possibly Marlo) for being Shereé's "lap dog" before breaking into barks herself, ultimately throwing a bone at her to-be-revealed target.

"It's f'ed up," Drew admitted to ET in February of filming her sophomore season. "It's worse than I ever could have imagined. It's below the belt and yeah, it's gone to some places I didn't and I wasn't prepared for."

The women deliver plenty of personal story, too, including Drew. Her marriage to Ralph Pittman is under the microscope again this year, with Ralph making claims that Drew "saw something" on his phone and misinterpreted it. That confession to the group pushes Kenya to tell him to stop calling his wife a "liar."

Next, Marlo's home life gets the spotlight for the first time ever, as viewers will get to know her nephews, Michael and William. Marlo won custody of the boys nearly three years ago, getting a promotion from "aunty" to "munty" (aka mom + aunty). Now, the boys seem to have questions about where their biological mom is, with possible challenges to Marlo's custody arrangement coming into play.

Bravo

Meanwhile, Kandi's husband, Todd Tucker, is back in her mom, Mama Joyce's, questioning crosshairs, with speculation about his finances playing out a bit like déjà vu.

Then there's Shereé, whose love life makes its way to TV for what feels like the first time ever. Her complicated relationship with boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams gets a lot of attention amid his release from prison. She also brings back a familiar face from RHOA's past: Phaedra Parks' ex-husband, Apollo Nida. It seems Shereé turns to him to find out about life after incarceration for Tyrone, seeing as Apollo spent time behind bars, too. She'll also bring a longtime dream to fruition, with her fashion collection She by Shereé finally becoming a reality (she's been trying to launch the brand since season 1, when she hosted "a fashion show with no fashions.")

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.