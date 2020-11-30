'The Real Housewives of Dallas' Season 5 Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

Bravo's Lone Star State squad is back -- and ET has your exclusive first look at their return! The Real Housewives of Dallas returns for season 5 this January, featuring OG stars Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman, alongside D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham and new housewife Dr. Tiffany Moon, a physician who quickly figures out how to operate within the group. LeeAnne Locken exited the series after the season 4 reunion.

"I gotta say, it's been really nice having a doctor around," Stephanie remarks, seeing as the ladies shot season 5 of RHOD amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Has it?" Kary then quips, hinting at friction between her and Tiffany. Later, Kary says, "All she does is give orders," as the trailer cuts to Tiffany telling the women, "No fighting and be honest. I know that's really hard in this group." Then, Kary confronts Tiffany over being "two faced."

"Am I in middle school again?" Tiffany asks. "'Cause I sure as hell feel like it."

Watch the full first look here:

The season promises camping pranks, pratfalls and plenty of (socially distanced and masked) fun, from an '80s-themed murder-mystery party at Dallas' famed Southfork Ranch (the home of the Ewing family on the ‘80s primetime soap Dallas) to a puppy parade, screaming with snakes, flowing tequila shots and even Kameron taunting her (much shorter) new pal, Tiffany, with a Birkin bag on a piñata stick. And yes, D'Andra's mother, Momma Dee Simmons, shows up, too.

For a full breakdown of what to expect from each of the women, keep reading.

Stephanie Hollman

Bravo

After years of being a doting mother and wife, the former social worker is eager to return to work and launches her own foundation. When her husband, Travis, questions her ability to follow through, she sets on a course to prove him wrong.

"I feel like you do not take me seriously," Stephanie tells her husband in the teaser, who bluntly replies with, "Probably true."

Brandi Redmond

Bravo

Still reeling from her past mistakes, Brandi struggles to forgive herself and things get complicated for her when Tiffany joins their circle of friends. Between seasons 4 and 5, a years-old video of Brandi doing a racist impression of an Asian person resurfaced online.

"What you did was wrong," Tiffany tells Brandi in the trailer. "You know that."

"I contemplated suicide," Brandi later confesses. The soon-to-be mom of four checked herself into a wellness center in January to work through the feelings she had in the wake of the racism scandal.

D'Andra Simmons

Bravo

D'Andra struggles to get in touch with her sensitive side and reconcile with a side of her family she hasn’t seen or spoken to in years. In an effort to become a more forgiving person, she enlists the help of a Shaman, but when conflict arises with Kary, her new skills are quickly put to the test.

"I may not be the type of friend that you expect," D'Andra tearfully tells what looks to be Kary in the trailer, "but I'm doing the best I can."

Kameron Westcott

Bravo

With her house on the market, Kameron is desperately looking for a buyer before her dream house slips away, but her husband, Court, is keeping her in the dark on the logistics. As she struggles with her husband treating her as an equal partner, she also has trouble connecting with Tiffany.

Kary Brittingham

Bravo

In an attempt to heal the wounds left behind by her chaotic childhood, Kary is working on rebuilding her relationship with her mother. Afraid of making the same mistake with her own children, the pandemic has prompted Kary to take a hard look at what is most important to her.

Tiffany Moon

Bravo

Born in a small town just outside of Beijing, China, Tiffany moved to the United States when she was 6 years old. The product of extreme “Tiger Parents,” she graduated college at 19 and medical school at 23, where she finished in the top 10 percent of her class. Introduced to the ladies by D’Andra, Tiffany struggles to find the balance between her demanding job as a frontline worker during the pandemic and being a wife and a mother to her 5-year-old twin girls.

"I want to give them the childhood that I never had," she tells her husband, in tears.

The women are also joined by a new "friend of" this season, Jennifer Davis Long, but viewers will just have to tune in to see what she brings to the table.

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.