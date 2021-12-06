'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 16 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

Scroll on for a first look at the new show open and to read the quotes you'll be hearing every week on RHOC.

Shannon Storms Beador

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

"This Storms has found her sunshine, and the future is looking bright."

Gina Kirschenheiter

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

"I've still got a small house, but I'm living large!"

Emily Simpson

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

"These days I don't just raise the bar, I close it down too."

Noella Bergener

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

"In the OC, it's easier to fit in, but much more fun to stand out."

Dr. Jennifer Armstrong

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

"I'm not afraid of a little jab... and the ones I give are the best."

Heather Dubrow

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

"If you'd like to reach my standards, I'd suggest you get a ladder."

Check out the new intro here:

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.