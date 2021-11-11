'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 16 Trailer Is Here!

"Being a physician, there's a lot of people in Orange County that look like cat-Muppets, and I think some of them have been in this chair," plastic surgeon Jennifer quips from her first confessional.

Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen recently told ET that the network "understood the assignment" when it came to refreshing the series after the COVID-impacted, less-than-stellar outing that was season 15. Back on screens is the "aspirational lifestyle" often talked about in Housewives circles, with the return of international trips and unexpected outings -- and even more unexpected friendships! Heather and fellow New York native Gina seemed to have bonded on a special level, resulting in friction within the group -- namely, with Shannon, the only Housewife who was on the show during Heather's original run.

Watch the full first look here:

"Shannon told me that the two of you were not to be trusted," Heather reveals to Emily and Gina, leading into a montage of tense moments between various cast members and the Real for Real Cuisine founder.

As for other highlights, check out a rundown of each of the 'Wives lives this season, courtesy of Bravo:

Heather is back living the dream in her 22,000 square foot home in Crystal Cove with her husband, Terry, and four children. Their kids are starting to look at colleges and find their own voices, especially Max who recently wrote a book for parents about teenage sexuality. After many years, Heather and Shannon reunite and instantly find themselves at odds over loyalty and betrayal. Heather also introduces a friend of hers to the group only to find out a shocking truth behind who she really is.

Convinced that it’s never too late to have fun and find true happiness, Shannon’s business is on the rise and her relationship with John Janssen is thriving. Shannon questions who her true friends are in the group, after she finds herself in hot water with Heather, leading to issues of trust with Gina and Emily. And with her oldest daughter away at school and the twins prepping for college, she is starting to fear her looming empty nest.

Gina is looking to the future and works to launch her own skincare business. With her boyfriend Travis Mullen's unflinching support, Gina continues to co-parent her three children with her ex-husband, Matt. Still close to her bestie Emily, Gina becomes fast friends with fellow New Yorker Heather and the two take a trip to the Big Apple. As Gina puts her hardships behind her and her self-esteem grows, the ladies wonder if she is just confident or too arrogant.

Bravo

Emily returns with a renewed look after a couple plastic surgeries – a new jawline and bustline! With her husband, Shane, busy working after finally passing the bar exam, Emily finds herself with more time on her hands to dedicate to her daughter Annabelle’s upcoming Mormon baptism and to helping wrongly convicted individuals in the justice system. Forever inquisitive, Emily often inserts herself in the middle of conflicts but is also accused of being an instigator when she asks Noella about her looming divorce.

After meeting Gina and Emily last year, aesthetic MD Jen immediately integrates into the group by performing cosmetic procedures on the ladies. Emotionally guarded at first, Jen develops a quick bond with Heather but has trouble making a real connection with Noella. Married to her husband Ryne, she is a proud mother to three children. She embodies the alpha female persona as she runs her own practice, provides for her family and helps her mom prepare for a move to the OC. Dr. Jen has always been an overachiever and is now launching a division of her practice that specializes in a unique magnetic brain treatment.

Noella's world is turned upside down when her husband unexpectedly files for divorce. Her lavish lifestyle gets ripped out from underneath her as the divorce poses questions about her financial future while she cares for her children. While her shocking predicament makes the others question what is really going on, Noella finds solace in her friendship with a sympathetic Shannon. With news of a recent death in her family, Noella finds her emotions, patience, and friendships tested, but that doesn’t keep her from doubling down and speaking her mind even when it results in a fiery backlash.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns with a supersized premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.