'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 6 Trailer Is Here!

"One thing you learn about living in Potomac? It's a town of smoke and mirrors. You never know who you can trust." So proclaims Wendy Osefo in the season 6 trailer for Bravo The Real Housewives of Potomac, setting the tone for what looks to be a Desperate Housewives-level season of dramatic!

"Mia is a boss," Karen says of the group's newest gal pal. "She's a breath of fresh air."



"I just like to have a good time, no matter what we're doing," Mia says. Bravo describes Potomac's newest addition as "a woman who marches to the beat of her own drum, as an entrepreneur, franchise owner and regional developer. She runs a series of chiropractic offices up and down the East Coast, residing in Maryland with her husband of nine years, Gordon Thornton, who happens to be 32 years her senior. The couple shares three children, Joshua, Jeremiah and Juliana. And true to RHOP's roots, Mia is a philanthropist, serving on the board of the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, as well as a sponsor of A Better World, UNCF, Autism Speaks and A Child's place. Having grown up in the foster care system, Mia seems driven to make change for children everywhere."

But don't worry, she's not afraid to get a little messy, too -- like, literally. Check out the trailer to see Mia fling salad in Candiace's face!





As far as what the other ladies are up to in season 6, Gizelle sees her dream home come together... and her relationship with her ex-husband, Jamal, fall apart. As Karen remarks in the sneak peek, "Honey, you got dragged, then you let him back in and he dragged you again."

Speaking of Karen, she's celebrating the institution that is her 25-year-long marriage to the "Black Bill Gates," Ray, with a vow renewal ceremony... which, Housewives fans know, don't have the best track record when it comes to relationship longevity. Karen isn't worried about that, though. However, she is worried about the pandemic's affect on her so-called caviar dreams for the big day.

Meanwhile, Ashley is preparing for the birth of Baby Darby No. 2. While the yoga-loving pageant queen says she's happier than she's ever been, her fear of postpartum depression and the potential return of those relationship issues she and her husband, Michael, worked through after the birth of their first son, Dean, loom over her.

As Ashley fears potential depression, Robyn seems to be dealing with pandemic-related blues of her own. Between building a new house, growing her business and planning a potential wedding, Robyn is overwhelmed and, as she put it, unmotivated. That's causing trouble in paradise with her fiancé, ex-husband Juan, a red flag for Robyn's BFF, Gizelle, who tells her, "You cannot have your fine husband telling you, you unattractive!"

Bravo

While the state of the world appears to have Robyn down, Candiace isn't letting a little quarantine hold her back. The actress/singer is chasing her dreams with a vengeance, with her hubby, Chris, taking on the role of "husbanger," aka husband/manager. Things get tricky, though, when Chris struggles to separate work from wife. Throw in Candiace completing her master's degree, and tensions are high.

As for Dr. Wendy, she's back with a new attitude and some major changes in her life. She's pursuing new passions, which causes friction both with the women and at home with her husband, Eddie. When Wendy asks her man if he's happy and fulfilled, he immediately fires back with "no." Cut to: Gizelle asking Ashley, "When are we gonna talk about the Eddie rumors?"

"What you're not going to do is, you're not going to play with my husband's name," the political pundit goes on to warn the women.

Rounding out the ensemble is new "friend of" Askale Davis, a friend of Robyn's who's said to be "a bubbly, fashionable mother of three with a proud Ethiopian heritage." Her pals call her "Ethi-Oprah," but unlike her namesake, she might prefer to cause drama rather than work through it.

Season 6 is without Monique Samuels, who opted to leave the series after the season 5 reunion, which saw her face questions over her physical attack on Candiace. When ET spoke with Candiace last month, she said Monique's exit opened up space for healing.

"I definitely think that that announcement was a load off of all of us," Candiace shared. "Season 5 was dark. It was very heavy and it took on a life of its own, right? It became bigger than all of us, even, I'm close to several of our producers and it affected everybody, not just the cast, but everyone."

"It was hard and it was very dark," she added. "So, anytime you have a dark cloud, when that cloud is removed, it obviously lifts the morale of the group and allows a space for us to move forward. And it's just up to us to take that path and move forward. And I would hope ... that that's what we're able to do."