'The Real World Homecoming: New York' Trailer Reunites Reality TV's Original Stars 30 Years Later

The first reality roommates are moving back in together. Thirty years after The Real World changed unscripted television forever, the show's castmembers are reuniting for The Real World Homecoming: New York.

Announced as part of the line-up for the new Paramount+ streaming service, the limited-event series brings the groundbreaking reality stars back to the same apartment in the Big Apple that they lived in back in 1992 -- and it seems things haven't changed much.

The so-called "Seven Strangers" -- whose personalities and lives clashed and blended for fascinating reality TV three decades ago -- are looking back at their lives since last they interacted.

Upon reflecting on how the lessons they were learning then aren't much different from the lessons the world is still struggling with today, it seems the stars themselves still know how to bring the drama.

Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell will once again be showing the world -- after years of reality TV that followed in their show's wake -- what happens "when people stop being polite and start getting real."

The Real World debuted in 1992 and helped shape a generation, highlighting culturally resonant and groundbreaking stories like never before, including one of the first LGBTQ+ relationships documented on a TV series.

The Real World Homecoming: New York will be available to stream when Paramount+ launches on March 4.