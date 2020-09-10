'The Stand' Trailer Hits Close to Home With Pandemic Fears and Apocalyptic Mayhem

It'll will soon be time to take a stand! After years of anticipation, fans are getting a good look at CBS All Access' adaptation of The Stand -- Stephen King's iconic tale of light vs. darkness in a plague-ravaged future.

The first official trailer dropped Friday, after it premiered at the show's New York Comic Con virtual panel, and the frightening promo reveals what a world looks like after society has crumbled.

After a deadly pandemic brings the world to it's knees, groups of survivors begin to band together to forge their way in the world. Underneath it all, an age-old war between good and evil rages in the shadows.

The fate of humanity's salvation rests with the 108-year-old Mother Abagail, played by Whoopi Goldberg. Meanwhile, Alexander Skarsgård plays Randall Flagg, a nefarious force of nature, sporting a denim jacket, a sinister smile and the ominous moniker Dark Man.

Watch the official trailer for The Stand below.

The trailer hits close to home in a timely and almost unsettling way, particularly when James Marsden's Stu Redman is addressing a crowd of people and uses the all-too-familiar phrase, "These uncertain times."

The trailer also gives us a brief glimpse at the monumental and supernatural powers possessed by the villainous Randall, who appears to coerce survivors into joining his cause through hedonistic pleasure and fear tactics.

The series is based on King’s 1978 novel of the same name. Featuring a virus that is leaked from a lab and kills most of mankind, the story is described as King’s "apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil."

CBS All Access

The adaptation also stars Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Greg Kinnear, Irene Bedard and Nat Wolff.

“During the two years we spent making The Stand, we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King’s 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant,” showrunner and executive producer Benjamin Cavell said in a statement released to ET back in August.

“We’re honored to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades,” Cavell continued. “We’re so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world."