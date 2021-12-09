'The Tomorrow War' Star Yvonne Strahovski Welcomes Baby No. 2

Congrats are in order for Yvonne Strahovski! The Tomorrow War actress has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Tim Loden. Strahovski shared the happy news on her Instagram on Thursday, sharing a cute black-and-white photo of her holding her new bundle of joy.

"An angel joined our world this past week ❤️ Welcome to the family my love ❤️ I love you so very much ❤️ #mamaoftwo #❤️," she captioned the post. The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from friends and followers.

In June, Strahovski announced her second pregnancy while walking the red carpet at the premiere for the film in which she portrays Colonel Muri Forester. "I'm super excited to be here, and this is a very special moment," she told ET, adding that she was about halfway through her pregnancy at the time. "I'm having a boy! You heard it first!" Strahovski stunned in a long, white gown that hugged her growing baby bump.

Strahovski and Loden wed in 2017 and welcomed their first son in October 2018. The following year, the actress opened up to ET about filming the thriller Angel of Mine while she was pregnant -- which included hiding her bump with different costumes.

“I remember stepping out on the ice skating rink just as we were talking through the scene and five people immediately surrounded me, paranoid I was going to slip and fall,” she recalled of doing her own stunts. “But people were very protective, which was lovely."