'The Voice': Ariana Grande Tells Kelly Clarkson That 'From Justin to Kelly' Is a 'Classic'

Ariana Grande is not here for any From Justin to Kelly slander!

During Monday's Blind Auditions on The Voice season 21, Ari and Kelly Clarkson were facing off to try and land the first singer of the night, 20-year-old Ryleigh Plank, who showcased her impressive vocals on Demi Lovato's "Anyone."

When Ari and Ryleigh bonded over both being Florida natives, Kelly had to chime in. "I've been to Florida!" she offered. "Made a horrible movie in Florida!"

Realizing that Kelly was referencing her post-American Idol 2003 musical rom-com From Justin to Kelly, Ari insisted, "That movie's a classic! That movie's iconic."

It's far from the first time that Kelly has dissed her trip to the big screen, which co-starred her Idol runner-up Justin Guarini. Back in 2015, the singer revealed that she was often in tears after the singing competition's inaugural season -- but not because of her big win.

"I cried for a solid hour on the phone with the creator of American Idol and pleaded to be let out of the contract that said I had to film From Justin to Kelly," she said, referencing a call with producer Simon Fuller, whose brother Kim penned the box office bomb.

In a light-hearted Q&A with TIME that same year, talk once again turned to movie. Asked, "At what age will you sit River Rose down to tell her about From Justin to Kelly?" the superstar responded with a laugh.

"Never! We don't have to show her that!" Clarkson joked of her daughter, noting that she likes to pretend the film doesn't exist.

Further pressed on the film's cult movie classic potential, she was not optimistic. "Oh my God, I hope not," she said. "I just want it to go away. I want to own all of it. I just want it to not be here."

Well, we know who owns at least one copy!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.