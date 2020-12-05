'The Voice': Blake Shelton Tries a TikTok Dance, Priyanka Chopra Worries About Nick Jonas' New Hobby

The Voice season 18 finals are almost here -- but the coaches are starting to go a little stir-crazy!

The NBC singing competition kicked off its second week of remote live shows with an epic singalong on Monday, as coaches Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and the Top 9 performers came together for an impressive performance of Sly & The Family Stone's "Everyday People."

Before moving on to the individual performances, host Carson Daly checked in with each coach from their social distancing home base: Clarkson from her ranch in Montana, Shelton from his home in Oklahoma and Jonas and Legend from their homes in Los Angeles. And that's when things got a little weird.

While Clarkson was struggling with her outdoor skills on the ranch and Legend lamented being a one-man band at home, it was Jonas and Shelton who have taken up some rather odd hobbies during the pandemic. On the farm, Shelton promised he was keeping up with "manly stuff," which included needlepoint, picking flowers and cuddling with baby ducks.

Plus, he was finally ready to show off his TikTok dance moves to his fellow coaches, after learning about the platform during an earlier episode this season. "Nick, you think you're the master of TikTok," Shelton said, before showing off his dance, which you'll just have to watch below to understand:

For his part, Jonas has also picked up a new hobby -- one that's got wife Priyanka Chopra a little concerned.

"I've been getting really into latte art," he explained. "I've been starting with the simpler things like leaves, but I'm working towards a self portrait."

"Nick is going crazy with these latte designs," Chopra said, taking over the camera as Jonas made himself yet another coffee and, red-eyed, admitted that he was no longer sleeping. "All he does is drink coffee all day!"

Monday's show also featured individual performances from the Top 9 hopefuls, as well as special appearances from Doja Cat, Kane Brown, Mega Mentor James Taylor and more. On Tuesday's results show, the performer from each team with the highest votes will be moving on to the finals, while the remaining singers will compete in the show's first-ever five-way Instant Save to determine the final spot in the Top 5.

Check out the Top 9 performances below:

TEAM BLAKE

Todd Tilghman

Toneisha Harris

Joanna Serenko

TEAM KELLY

Micah Iverson

Megan Danielle

TEAM JOHN

CammWess

Zan Fiskum

TEAM NICK

Thunderstorm Artis

Allegra Miles