'The Voice': Blake Shelton Uses His Last Steal Ever After Holly Brand and Rachel Christine's Epic Knockout

On Monday's The Voice, Blake Shelton officially pressed his button for the very last time!

The Knockout Rounds wound down on Monday's episode of the NBC singing competition, and Blake waited until the very last moment to make his very last steal after 23 seasons on the show.

The episode ended with an epic Team Kelly matchup between Holly Brand and Rachel Christine, both of whom wowed the coaches with their performances.

Standout Holly took the stage first with her performance of Rose Maddox's "Blue Moon of Kentucky," but Rachel held her own, belting out a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Rhiannon" that made her coach proud.

"You both picked perfect songs," she praised, calling out Holly's whistle notes, and the way Rachel was able to bring mystery to her performance following Holly's powerful finale. "Musically speaking, you're both my lane... I need y'all to know this is my toughest one."

While Kelly ultimately picked Holly as the winner of the Knockout, her earlier prediction that the loser would get stolen came true when Blake dramatically hit his last-ever button to bring Rachel to Team Blake!

"What Holly did, it was flashy and it's undeniable, and now you get to show everybody that you can do something just as incredible," the country star told his newest team member.

Kelly was thrilled -- even going so far as to give Blake a hug -- but of course, she couldn't pass up an opportunity to rub it in a little.

"The last steal that he'll ever have is from my team -- I'm gonna remember that," she teased.

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for Blake's last go-round.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.

"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.