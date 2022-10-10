'The Voice': Jimmie Allen Reveals He Was Rejected From the Show Twice

Jimmie Allen had to wait until he was a major country music star to have a chance on The Voice!

The "Down Home" singer joined coach Blake Shelton as his celeb advisor for the Battle Rounds on Monday, and admitted to Blake that, before he made it big, he tried out for the NBC singing competition -- twice!

"I've always wanted to come, see what I could learn from what you're telling these artists. [But they said,] 'Uh-uh!'" Jimmie recalled with a laugh. "My bass player, Tate, did it, and he made it farther than I did!"

Now that he's got his chance to work with Blake on The Voice, Jimmie shared that "it's very rewarding to give back, because I still see myself as a new artist."

"Jimmie couldn't be hotter right now," Blake agreed. "He's starting to hit his stride as a major hitmaker in country music... He can relate to these people who are still on the edge of having their moment."

Blake and Jimmie are part of a star-studded list of coach-advisor duos for season 22's Battle Rounds, as Gwen Stefani selected Sean Paul to join her team team for the Battle Rounds, John Legend will have GRAMMY winner Jazmine Sullivan to help guide his team members and new coach Camila Cabello bringing pal Charlie Puth to help as her team's advisor.

When ET caught up with Gwen and Sean to get all the scoop on the season 22 Battles, they also had nothing but great things to say about mentoring the show's talented performers.

"It reminds me of myself," Sean told ET of working with the aspiring stars. "You know, when I see them as youngsters and they're getting into the game, their eyes are all wide open. They're ready."

"They're the ones that are winning," Gwen agreed. "We're just sort of there to download our experiences and try to see how we can help... At this point in my life, it's just super rewarding."

"I love that energy," Sean added. "It keeps me inspired."

See more in the video below! The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.