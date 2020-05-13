'The Voice': John Legend Debuts 'Bigger Love' Music Video and Top 5 Revealed!

The Voice season 18 is almost ready to crown a champion!

The NBC singing competition returned for its live remote results show on Tuesday, where America's votes -- plus the show's first-ever five-way Instant Save -- narrowed the Top 9 hopefuls down to the Top 5, who will be moving on to the final shows of the season.

First, however, John Legend had a treat for his fellow coaches and fans -- the debut of his brand-new video for "Bigger Love"! The cellphone-themed vid features fans dancing and singing along to the upbeat track and special shoutouts to health care professionals and essential workers, as well as some adorable photos and home video footage of Legend's family -- wife Chrissy Teigen and their kids, Luna and Miles.

Check out the representative from each team -- and the winner of the five-way Instant Save -- headed to the finals below:

Team Kelly - Micah Iverson

Team Nick - Thunderstorm Artis

Team John - CammWess

Team Blake - Todd Tilghman

The five-way Instant Save came down to Team Kelly's Megan Danielle, Team Nick's Allegra Miles, Team John's Zan Fiskum and Team Blake's Toneisha Harris and Joanna Serenko, who each sang a new song and then sat back to have their fate determined by America's real-time vote.

And the winner was: Toneisha Harris! This gives Blake Shelton -- currently the winningest coach in Voice history -- a one-singer advantage as the finals approach.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.