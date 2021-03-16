'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson Uses Gwen Stefani to Try and Steal a Singer From Blake Shelton

All bets are off when it comes to The VoiceBlind Auditions -- so Blake Shelton shouldn't have been surprised when Kelly Clarkson tried to use his own fiancée against him!

On Monday's all-new episode, hopeful singer Jordan Matthew Young took the stage for a heartfelt, acoustic performance of Keith Whitley's "I'm No Stranger to the Rain," earning chair turns from Blake, Kelly and Nick Jonas.

While all of Blake's fellow coaches took a moment to tease him for pursuing yet another male country artist, Kelly had another tactic up her sleeve, introducing a video message from "someone that Blake loves."

That someone, of course, turned out to be Blake's fiancee and Voice alum, Gwen Stefani. Through not-so-strategic edits, Kelly had crafted a video message "from Gwen," urging Jordan to join Team Kelly.

"I would probably have to say Kelly would be the best choice to go with," Gwen said in the patched-together clips from former Voice interviews. "I mean, Blake Shelton would be terrible as a coach!"

"I agree with Gwen!" John Legend agreed, applauding.

However, the strategy didn't quite pay off. After all the coaches had made their cases, Jordan narrowed his choice down to Nick vs. Blake, admitting the country star said some more things that "resonated" with him. So, Team Blake it is!

"It felt so good to beat Nick, Kelly, and Gwen," Blake said with a laugh. "Clearly Jordan saw right through Kelly's manipulation and lies and made the right choice."

As The Voice kicked off its 20th season, celebrating 10 years on the air, ET sat down with the coaches, who all noted that there's still something thrilling about the show's "captivating" blind audition process that fans love to watch.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.