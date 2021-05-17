'The Voice': Kenzie Wheeler, Cam Anthony, and Corey Ward Team Up for Amazing Trio Performance

The Voice semi-finals means it's time for trio performances, and the first of the night teamed up three fan-favorite artists to make some amazing harmonies!

Team Blake's Cam Anthony, and Team Kelly's Kenzie Wheeler and Corey Ward brought their distinct styles together for a performance of Elvin Bishop's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" that got the coaches out of their seats and had fans on Twitter loving it.

"I think this song is great," Kenzie said. "It's got a little bit of steel guitar for me."

"It's got that swing motion that I know Cam can groove to," Corey added.

"We may not have been born in the '70s, but I know we're gonna bring it to the stage!" Cam agreed. Watch the full performance below!

In addition to their coaches, the season 20 contestants have also had the help of their Mega Mentor: rap legend Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop while he worked with singers during the Knockout rounds, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the teams and impart his own experiences on the up-and-coming stars. But, while he had thoughts on each of the season 20 coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!