'The Voice' Outtakes: Watch Gwen Stefani Prove She Can Walk Like Barbie

This Barbie is a Voice coach!

In newly released outtakes from the NBC singing competition, Gwen Stefani proves she has what it takes to join the ranks of Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey and the rest of the dolls from Barbie, as she was able to walk on just the balls of her feet, like Robbie's Barbie does in the film.

The moment happened after Gwen channeled past Voice coach Jennifer Hudson and tossed her shoes at an impressive Blind Audition contestant, leaving her barefoot as she tiptoed back across the stage.

"She's got the Barbie foot!" John Legend exclaimed. "She's doing the Barbie foot!"

Watch the full outtakes below:

Gwen's "Barbie foot" is that much more impressive, because she was doing it without holding onto anything, while Robbie admitted that she had a support bar to film the tracking shot in the Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster.

"I was holding on to like, a bar, but that's it," Robbie recalled in a Fandango interview via ET ahead of the film's release. "No harness or anything."

Gerwig told ET that making Barbie was a complete joy, because she viewed the doll as a "complex icon."

"She's got a long history. She's gone through a lot of changes," she noted. "It's so joyful and so fun.... there's almost a delicious challenge to it. And I think that that must be part of it. But we just tried to always stay true to, like, is it interesting, funny, heartfelt, exciting, beautiful to us? And if it is, then we've just got to believe that that's going to be true for other people."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. Barbie is now streaming, click here to find out how to watch.