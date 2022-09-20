'The Voice': Peyton Aldridge Sings 'All of Me' and 'Hollaback Girl' After Impressive Blind Audition

Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice showed off a host of talented performers -- but only one had the guts to sing two of the coaches' songs onstage!

Mississippi native Peyton Aldridge, 25, impressed the coaches with his rendition of "Can't You See" by the Marshall Tucker Band, but it was after his audition that he really delivered the impressive performances.

First up was John Legend, who put Blake Shelton on "Team Block," so he didn't have a chance at landing the cowboy hat-wearing singer. Peyton said that, despite his country audition song, John's hit, "All of Me," was also a favorite of his to perform and busted out a few impressive bars, leading John to rave about him hopefully joining Team Legend.

However, Gwen Stefani also turned for Peyton, and when she joked about him performing one of her hits, Peyton sang a quick chorus of "Hollaback Girl," to raucous applause from the crowd.

"When you sang ['All of Me'], that part of your voice, I was like, 'I gotta get this guy on my team. This guy could really make records,'" Gwen raved. "You already know so much of who you are."

PEYTON ALDRIDGE ROCKING IN EVERY SENSE #thevoice pic.twitter.com/5voeeeQS0c — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 21, 2022

As for Blake, he was still smarting after getting blocked. "John Legend can kiss my a**," the country star fired off, before putting in a good word for his wife. "You did have that nice moment there with John, but what would really have them talking tomorrow morning on the Today show is if, after that moment, you chose Gwen Stefani."

Ultimately, though, Peyton went with his first choice and joined Team John! Watch the impressive audition below.

When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they were working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!