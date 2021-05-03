'The Voice' Sneak Peek: A Stunning 4-Chair Turn Pits the Coaches Against 'Cowboy' Blake Shelton

Fish gotta swim, birds gotta fly, country singers on The Voice gotta choose Team Blake Shelton -- or do they?

In a sneak peek from Monday's all-new episode, 20-year-old North Carolina native Avery Roberson wows all four coaches with his solemn, acoustic cover of Tim McGraw's "If You're Reading This," kicking off a bidding war to land his smooth baritone.

"You didn't do what people expect people to do to get four-chair turns, which is wail everywhere and do all of those things," Kelly Clarkson marvels, praising Avery's tone and "storyteller vibe." "You kept it you, and it sounded so beautiful and intimate."

"I don't know who you're gonna pick. I have an inkling," she admits, hinting at Team Blake. "But I will tell you this: I have won this show with a male country singer. I've had hits in country music... I'm a fan of yours, throughout this show. I hope you do so well."

"It's important to have a concrete understanding of country music, because you can't know where it's going unless you know where it came from," Blake says, noting that he's the only coach on the panel who could recognize the song that Avery sang.

"Imagine if there was a pop artist who came out and we said we're the only ones capable of coaching this person because we know pop music," Nick Jonas fires back as he and his fellow coaches plead their case to the talented country singer.

"I know I'm not the obvious choice for a country artist, but I turned for you before any of the other coaches because I heard a beautiful, beautiful voice," John Legend tells Avery. "The tone is rich, subtle, and that's what this show is about: finding great voices to be heard by the rest of the country. And some of them love country, but they also listen to pop or soul or blues or rock."

"I turned for you because I love music, and I love coaching great vocalists on this show," he adds. But does the "outstanding" pitch work?

See the full audition below and tune in to Monday's The Voice to see who Avery chooses!

As The Voice kicked off its 20th season, celebrating 10 years on the air, ET sat down with the coaches, who all noted that there's still something thrilling about the show's "captivating" blind audition process that fans love to watch.

"It's all about the talent and not the aesthetic, right off the bat," Kelly explained. "It's a really interesting thing to just hear something and be moved by it and turn around and go, 'What?!'"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from the upcoming season in the video below!