'The Voice' Sneak Peek: The Coaches Are Blown Away by a 15-Year-Old's Blind Audition

The Voice season 23 is showcasing some jaw-dropping talent!

NBC shared a sneak peek from Monday's episode of the singing competition on Friday, featuring a Blind Audition from 15-year-old Ryley Tate Wilson, who gets a 4-chair turn for his performance of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own."

Kelly Clarkson is first to turn her chair, followed quickly by Niall Horan, but all four coaches are impressed by Ryley, and shocked to learn his age.

"I didn't hear anything after 15!" Kelly exclaims. "You're 15 and sounding like that?"

Niall praises Ryley for keeping his nerves under control, recalling his audition for The X Factor at a similar age. "That was the best audition we've heard, by a long shot," he marvels.

Chance the Rapper shares with Ryley that he was impressed by his vocal runs, comparing him to more "experimental R&B" performers like Steve Lacy. "I would love to see what you could do in that space," he pitches.

And of course, Blake Shelton banks everything on the promise of his final season.

"You pick me as your coach, and I will quit coaching after this season," he shares, to big laughs. "I will walk away. I will be satisfied that I got the chance to work with you, Ryley."

Watch the full audition below and tune in Monday to see which team the young singer picks!

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.

"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.