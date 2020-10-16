'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Watch the First 4-Chair Turn of Season 19!

The Voice is back for season 19 -- and the talented performers are already wowing the coaches!

In a sneak peek clip from Monday's premiere, singer Tamara Jade takes the stage for the first blind audition of the season, and blows the coaches away with her performance of Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You."

Kelly Clarkson and John Legend turn their chairs after the very first note, with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton following soon after. The coaches can't stop raving about Tamara, from her stunning vocals to her hilarious personality.

"Everybody needs to be inspired right now," Kelly says. "That's why this is called The Voice. You want someone that really moves everyone. And that's you."

Check out the whole audition in the video below!

The singing competition look a little bit different this year, as The Voice returned to production with strict safety protocols, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The blind audition rounds take place with a "virtual audience" of fans watching from home -- which as Blake explained ahead of the premiere, created a "new dynamic" for the coaches, as they were able to listen to the hopeful performers without any crowd noise.

"We're able to hear the artists in a way that we've never heard before -- and we're able to hear the insults coming from the other coaches in a way that we've never heard them before," he joked. "They're really cutting through."

The country star teased that even his socially-distanced proximity to Kelly isn't "far enough," though he did offer a rare moment of sincerity as well, admitting that he and his fellow coaches were excited to be a "comforting presence" for fans and viewers in a tumultuous year. And of course, he was thrilled to welcome Gwen back to the show.

"Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches," Blake shared. "We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast."

"I think that being able to sit down and watch a show that's so inspiring and will bring inspiration to people, it will definitely bring joy," Gwen agreed. "Music is the heartbeat of human beings, so I feel really blessed to be here and to be a part of that and to be able to connect around America on the TV."

"Maybe the reason there's so much talent is that a lot of people are kind of paused and they get to kind of, you know, follow the dream in a way they didn't get to because maybe they're working or they were in school," she added. "I think there's kind of a different kind of group of people this time because of the opportunity that we are all paused in the world right now."

The Voice season 19 premieres Monday, Oct. 19 at 8pm PT/ET on NBC.