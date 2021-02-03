'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Zae Romeo Earns a 4-Chair Turn With a Stunning Harry Styles Cover (Exclusive)

Monday's season 20 premiere of The Voice featured just one four-chair turn, but on Tuesday's round of the Blind Auditions, there's another one coming!

ET's sneak peek features a stunning performance from 21-year-old Texas native Zae Romeo, who wows all of the coaches with his performance of Harry Styles' ballad, "Falling."

"I love your voice," Kelly Clarkson tells Zae, teasing, "and that's why I turned around first and led all these boys to what they should do."

"What a unique voice you have," Blake Shelton marvels in agreement. "Such an awesome and daring vibrato that allows your voice to be as tender as you want it to be."

John Legend also praises the "twists and turns" of Zae's performance, adding, "This is why we do this show, to work with special people like you, who have a real, beautiful gift and artistic flair."

See the full audition -- which returning coach Nick Jonas deems "spiritual" as he makes his case to the young singer -- in the video below, and tune in on Tuesday to see which team Zae chooses!

As The Voice enters its 20th season, and prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary, ET sat down with the coaches, who all noted that there's still something thrilling about the show's "captivating" blind audition process that fans love to watch.

"We're so fortunate we get to do what we love to do and we're so fortunate that we have art as such as an outlet for us creatively and emotionally," John said, also sharing his gratitude for the crew that makes their production a possibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's not just a job, because we actually enjoy doing it. It's fun to be around our coworkers and we get to make music with people who have dreams and are inspired and that's exciting."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from the upcoming season in the video below!