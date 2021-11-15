'The Voice': Team Ariana's Jim and Sasha Allen Impress Again With 'Your Song'

The Voice's season 21 are wowing the coaches week after week, and on Monday, Jim and Sasha Allen turned in another stunning performance for Team Ariana Grande!

The folksy father-son duo took the stage for their Top 13 performance, showcasing their harmonies on a heartfelt cover of Elton John's "Your Song" after impressing their coach in rehearsals.

"I know it's been a long time since a duo has gone this far in the show," Ari noted. "I really hope they're the ones to go all the way. America, listen up."

Jim and Sasha's performance impressed all four coaches, with Blake Shelton naming the duo as some of season 21's most improved performers.

"I would say since this season began, I've seen the greatest strides, the greatest improvement [in you]," he raved. "I'm telling you, last week was unbelievable and this week, you did it again."

As for their coach, Ari begrudgingly had to side with Blake, marveling at how the duo tackle "these tremendous songs that you pick, so fearlessly."

"You do it so beautifully and so carefully and so stunningly each time," she added. "I'm so moved by you, and I hope America votes for you both."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 21 in the video below.