'The Voice': Watch the Top 9 Performances and Vote for Your Favorite!

The Voice season 19 has already reached the semifinals -- and the performances are out of this world!

Monday night continued this season's live shows, picking up after last week's eliminations with performances from the remaining Top 9 hopefuls -- one fan-dedicated solo song and one trio performance. Team coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are done sending people home -- viewer voting will determine which of the singers will get to move on to the finals and eventually compete for the season 19 crown.

However, all is not equal between the season 19 coaches. After his first-ever country star, Bailey Rae, won last week's Instant Save vote, Team Legend has a one singer advantage over the other Blake, Gwen and Kelly as the competition heads towards the finals.

Fans can vote for their favorite singers this season, by using The Voice's official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote. And, for the first time this season, host Carson Daly explained, you can also vote using Google Assistant on your phone or Nest device: Just say "Hey Google, vote for The Voice."

Here's a look at the Top 9's semifinal performances!

TEAM BLAKE

Jim Ranger - "Without You"

Ian Flanigan - "Angel"

TEAM KELLY

Cami Clune - "The Joke"

DeSz - "Don't Let Go (Love)"

TEAM GWEN

Ben Allen - "All About Tonight"

Carter Rubin - "Rainbow Connection"

TEAM LEGEND

John Holiday - "Fix You"

Bailey Rae - "Georgia on My Mind"

Tamara Jade - "Let It Be"

TRIO PERFORMANCES

Carter, DeSz and Jim - "Will It Go Round in Circles"

Tamara, Ben, Ian - "Tulsa Time"

John, Cami, Bailey - "Pompeii"