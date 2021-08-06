The Weeknd Asks a Woman to 'Take My Breath' in New Music Video

The Weeknd needs some air. On Friday, the 31-year-old singer released his new single, "Take My Breath," and its accompanying, futuristic music video.

The video, which was directed by Cliqua, features The Weeknd making his way through a rave, as he sings and dances among the crowd of darkly-dressed partygoers.

He eventually meets a mysterious woman, who ignites his interest when she offers him a drag from her oxygen tank. As the disco-pop track plays, things with the woman take a turn as she literally takes The Weeknd's breath by choking him with her floor-length braid before pulling him through the hallway.

"Take my breath away / And make it last forever, babe / Do it now or never, babe / Take my breath away," The Weeknd sings as his new paramour does just that.

The Weeknd began hinting at new music earlier this week by wiping his Instagram account as he prepared to enter his new era. The singer, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, went on to post clips and pics teasing his upcoming release, including a trailer for "Take My Breath" and the first snippet of the track in an Olympics promo teaser.

"Take My Breath" is The Weeknd's first single off of his upcoming fifth album, which follows his hit album, After Hours. In a GQ cover story earlier this month, The Weeknd expressed excitement for his new material to be released to the world.

"It's the album I've always wanted to make," he said. "What makes any of my albums a successful album, especially this one, is me putting it out and getting excited to make the next one. So the excitement to make the next project means that this one was successful to me. I want to do this forever."