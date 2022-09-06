The Weeknd Shares Update on His Voice After Abruptly Ending Show

The Weeknd is sharing some amazing news! After leaving the stage early, and canceling the remainder of his show in Los Angeles on Saturday, the 32-year-old singer says that he is all cleared to get back onstage and will pick up his After Hours Til Dawn tour in his hometown of Toronto.

“Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for. LA date is being worked out soon,” he captioned a picture of him onstage. "thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO.”

The Weeknd will resume his tour with two stops in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 22 and 23.

The “Earned It” singer’s update comes after he had to make an emotional exit on Saturday, during his second show in Los Angeles. After leaving the stage during the second song, the singer came back out and announced that he would not be completing the concert.

“I’m going to make sure you’ll get your money back,” he told the crowd of over 70,000 inside SoFi stadium. “But I’ll do a show, real soon for you guys.”

The "I Feel It Coming" singer told the crowd that he wanted to “personally” deliver the message before they heard it on Twitter or Instagram.

“I apologize,” he said before becoming emotional. “I love you so much.”

“You know how much this kills me, I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you, so much,” he told the cheering crowd before walking off the stage.

Following the show, the “Starboy” singer took to his social media to share the news once again. “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated,” he wrote. “Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to the fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The makeup date for the Los Angeles show has not been announced.