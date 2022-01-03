'The Wendy Williams Show' Announces New Set of Guest Hosts Following News That It's Ending

The show must go on! As Wendy Williams continues her health journey, a new round of guest hosts for The Wendy Williams Show has been announced. Included in the line-up are some familiar faces and fresh faces who will fill the purple chair.

From March 7 through March 11, comedians Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell take over hosting duties. The following week, March 14 to 18, rappers (and returning hosts) Remy Ma and Fat Joe step in. Then from March 21 to 25, Sherri Shepherd will resume hosting duties, before Carson Kressley and Vivica A. Fox round out the month from March 28 to April 1.

Last week it was announced that The Wendy Williams Show will officially end in the fall and that Shepard will take over the timeslot with her new daytime talk show, Sherri!.

While guest hosting TheWendy Williams Show last week, Shepherd shared the news with fans during the Hot Topics segment. "In September, I am debuting my own talk show, Sherri!" Shepherd said. "I am so excited because when I started in this business I have always wanted to do a talk show, even before I joined The View in 2007."

The 54-year-old TV personality noted that the show will look and feel different than The Wendy Williams Show, “but we are going to have a lot of fun, we're gonna have a lot of laughs, we're gonna have a lot of joy."

Shepherd shared that she is "not trying to at all" replace Williams, "because no one can replace the queen."

Following the news, Shepherd appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and opened up about the opportunity and Williams’ legacy. "Oh my gosh, she made her own path. What Wendy does, nobody can recreate, none of the guest hosts," she said. "I love her fearlessness, and that is something I want to emulate and keep going. She opened up a lot of doors, and she's up there with the greats."

The decision to end The Wendy Williams Show comes after the veteran talk show host has spent the last couple of years facing health battles and financial issues.

In a statement to ET, Williams' rep, Howard Bragman, said "it’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues."

"She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time. She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television -- you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the Maybe Wendy Show," Bragman said. "She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."