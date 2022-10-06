'The White Lotus' Season 2 Trailer Teases 'A Memorable Time' at the Sicilian Luxury Resort

“Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time. Always,” Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, says in the trailer for The White Lotus season 2. And based on the footage revealed in the extended preview for the newest installment in creator Mike White’s anthology series, she couldn’t be more correct.

A tragicomedy about the overlapping lives of guests and employees at a luxury resort, The White Lotus is back with another social satire as the story moves from Hawaii to Sicily. And not only does it seem that many guests’ antics get out of control, but like season 1, there’s another dead body.

Joining Coolidge and Jon Gries as her husband, Greg, is an all-new ensemble including F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco as three generations of Italian Americans; Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe as a married couple traveling with friends, played by Theo James and Meghann Fahy.

Additionally, the cast includes Haley Lu Richardson as Tanya’s put-upon assistant; a gay English expat and his nephew played by Tom Hollander and Leo Woodall; Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò as two local friends; and Sabrina Impacciatore as the hotel’s manager.

In an interview, White described the new episodes as “a bedroom farce with teeth,” while Plaza told ET there’s “a lot to live up to,” but she seemed confident fans wouldn’t be disappointed.

“Mike is so good about making the second season different, you know. It’s still White Lotus but now it’s in Italy,” Plaza teased. “So, it has a totally different vibe and so, I think people are gonna be surprised.” And based on the trailer, it looks like there are a lot of surprises to come.

Spanning seven episodes, the second installment of The White Lotus premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. On HBO and HBO Max.