'The Williams Family Cabin' Is Not Your Typical Home Renovation Show

If you've ever wondered if you could do your own renovations, The Williams Family Cabin is the show for you.

While there are a slew of home renovation programs with experts showing how to update a house, this Magnolia Network six-episode show is anything but that -- which is pretty refreshing.

"So, where's the best first place to hit it?" Zach Williams, lead singer and founder of The Lone Bellow, asks his construction team before taking a small hammer to a sink.

Zach and his wife, Stacy Williams -- who runs a popular antique furniture and design store, Patina & Co, in Nashville, Tennessee -- have set out to renovate their family cabin so they can have a getaway for themselves and their four young children.

"We've got a lot going on," Stacy admits in the show's trailer. "Zach and I just bought this old cabin and we've never renovated a place before."

As they approach the house, Zach shares, "You're about to see how much work we have ahead of us."

"I want to bring my family out here but I also want this to be a place for people to rent," Stacy says as the trailer gives a glimpse of the finished residence. "This is going to be a little tricky, but we're the Williams crew and we just figure it out."

The Williams Family Cabin is now streaming on Discovery+, and fans can also rent out the newly renovated house, which is located just outside Nashville.