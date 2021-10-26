'The Wonder Years' Reboot Earns Full Season at ABC

The Wonder Years has scored a full-season pickup at ABC.

The update, which hails from executive producers Lee Daniels and Saladin K. Patterson, has earned a back order of nine episodes, bringing its freshman season episode count to 22, the network announced Tuesday.

The new coming-of-age story centers on the Williams family in the late 1960s, and is told through the point of view of 12-year-old Dean (Elisha "EJ" Williams), as he navigates growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons learned along the way.

Don Cheadle narrates the series as adult Dean, while the ensemble cast includes Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil and Milan Ray. Fred Savage, who starred in the original Wonder Years, is director and executive producer.

ABC has also given a full-season order for sophomore comedy Home Economics, which is led by Topher Grace.

The half-hour series, inspired by executive producer Michael Colton, follows the heartwarming yet uncomfortable and frustrating relationship among three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class and one barely holding on.

In addition to Grace, the cast includes Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata. Rounding out the ensemble are Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, JeCobi Swain and Lidia Porto.

