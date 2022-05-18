'This Is Us' Fans Shed Tears in Emotional Reactions to Penultimate Episode and Bid Farewell to Rebecca

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's penultimate episode of This Is Us.
This Is Us aired the series' penultimate episode on Tuesday, and it proved to be one of the most emotional, most tear-jerking episodes to date, focusing on the final hours in the life of family matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore).
Titled "The Train," the powerful episode was filled with painful goodbyes, heartfelt parting words, and some beautiful, surreal imagery. As Rebecca was on her death bed, a young version of Rebecca, decked out in a a glamorous red gown, appeared on an ethereal train, filled with some of the important people who'd already died in her past.
While Randall, Kevin and Kate all said their tear-filled goodbyes to their mother, Rebecca's quasi-dream-self was guided by figures from her past until she was finally ready to let go and was reunited with her late husband and one true love, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).
Needless to say, fans had some strong reactions to the emotional and stunning send-off -- including Moore herself, who bid farewell to fans with a snapshot from the set the of the train, alongside her on-screen husband, and a powerful quote from the episode.
"If something makes you sad when it ends, it must have been pretty wonderful when it was happening”… and with that, one last car. The caboose.🚂❤️ #ThisIsUs" she wrote.
The finale of This Is Us airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
