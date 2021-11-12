'This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Date Set at NBC

The final chapter of This Is Us is upon us.

NBC will kick off the Pearsons' farewell tour on Tuesday, Jan. 4 for the sixth and final season of its award-winning family drama. The series, which will return to its 9 p.m. ET/PT time slot, will run uninterrupted, save for the two weeks of Winter Olympics programming in February, until the series finale in May.

Law & Order, which returns for its 21st season after a decade off the air, will anchor an all-Law & Order lineup on Thursday nights starting Thursday, Feb. 24 with SVU and Organized Crime closing out the evening. Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan is currently the only star confirmed for the "revival."

Renee Zellweger's six-episode limited crime series, The Thing About Pam, is set to launch Tuesday, March 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. After its run, medical drama New Amsterdam is slated to return to the time slot on April 19.

Freshman disaster drama La Brea also earned an early season 2 pickup, which was announced Friday.

New series American Auto, from The Office and Superstore producer Justin Spitzer; Grand Crew, from Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Dan Goor and Phil Augusta Jackson; and high-stakes drama The Endgame will all debut in January and February. Unscripted competition series American Song Contest will premiere Monday, Feb. 21 after the Winter Olympics.

Speaking of sports, NBC -- which has the rare opportunity of hosting the Olympics and the Super Bowl in February -- has no plans to run a special entertainment program following the Big Game, mainly due to the overlap of the Winter Games and as a "reward" for fans of the Olympics.

The Super Bowl, set for Sunday, Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California, with halftime performers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, falls in the middle of the Winter Olympics, which take place in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 20. This rarely happens, as networks often schedule special episodes, anticipated series launches or news programs following the Big Game for maximum viewership. (This has only happened a handful of times in its history, with golf tournaments being aired as lead-outs in 1971 and 1976.)

Previously announced series The Wheel, L.A. Fire and Rescue, AGT Extreme -- currently paused on production due to a stunt gone wrong on set, but being eyed for midseason -- and Night Court have yet to receive official premiere dates.

See NBC's midseason schedule below.

Sunday Jan. 2

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football

Monday, Jan. 3

8-8:30 P.M. — Kenan (Season Premiere)

8:30-9 P.M. — Kenan

9-10 P.M. — That’s My Jam (Time Period Premiere)

10-11 P.M. — Ordinary Joe

Tuesday, Jan. 4

8-8:30 P.M. — AMERICAN AUTO (Time Period Premiere)

8:30-9 P.M — GRAND CREW (Time Period Premiere)

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us (Season Premiere)

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam



Wednesday, Jan. 5

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.



Thursday, Jan. 6

8-9 P.M. — The Blacklist

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime



Friday, Jan. 7

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC



Saturday, Jan. 8

9-10 P.M. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 P.M. — SNL Vintage



Post-Olympics Primetime Schedule

Monday, Feb. 21

8-10 P.M. — AMERICAN SONG CONTEST (Premiere)

10-11 P.M. — THE ENDGAME (Premiere)



Tuesday, Feb. 22

8-8:30 P.M. — AMERICAN AUTO

8:30-9 P.M. — GRAND CREW

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

Wednesday, Feb. 23

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.



Thursday, Feb. 24

8-9 P.M. — LAW & ORDER (Premiere)

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime



Friday, Feb. 25

8-9 P.M. — The Blacklist (New Time)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

Tuesday, March 8

10-11 P.M. — THE THING ABOUT PAM (Limited Series Premiere)

Tuesday, March 15

8-8:30 P.M. — Young Rock (Season Premiere)

8:30-9 P.M. — Mr. Mayor (Season Premiere)

