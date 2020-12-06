'This Is Us' Writer Jas Waters' Death Ruled a Suicide

TV writer Jas Waters' cause of death has been disclosed.

ET can confirm that based on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner records, Waters died of suicide by hanging. She was 39.

Waters wrote on 18 episodes of This Is Us, and also worked on Jim Carrey's Kidding, Hood Adjacent With James Davis, as well as the film What Men Want. Under the name JasFly, Waters also appeared on The Gossip Game, a VH1 reality show about hip-hop TV and radio personalities and bloggers.

On Wednesday, This Is Us' Twitter account paid tribute to Waters along with some of the NBC show's cast and crew.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show," the show's account wrote alongside a photo of Waters. "She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman also tweeted, "This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly."

Meanwhile, Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, posted, "Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones."

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson on the NBC drama, wrote, "Incredibly shocked and saddened to have just received this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels. @JasFly #jaswaters."

Chrissy Metz, who portrays Moore's TV daughter, Kate Pearson, wrote, "We were graced with @JasFly on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her. I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration."

The This Is Us family wasn't the only stars to speak out in the wake of Waters' death. Issa Rae, Amber Riley and other actors shared their grief in social media posts.