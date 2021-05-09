Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Expecting Fourth Daughter

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' family is expanding. The couple is expecting another baby girl, they revealed on Saturday night.

"Well... we are pregnant again! Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know," Thomas Rhett wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him and Lauren showing off her baby bump. "We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌."

"Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day!" he joked. "Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table😭."

Lauren added in her own post, "SURPRISE!! he just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown 🥰) just in time for Mother’s Day 💕: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl 💗💗💗💗."

Thomas Rhett and Lauren tied the knot in 2012, and announced in 2017 that they were pregnant and in the process of adopting a baby girl from Uganda. Their daughters Willa, 5, and Ada, 3, became big sisters when Lauren gave birth to another baby girl, Lennon, in February 2020.

In a recent interview with ET, Thomas Rhett opened up about his song "To The Guys That Date My Girls," off his new album Country Again: Side A.

"I was riding around with a buddy of mine from Charleston in Nashville about a one year and a half ago and we were just talking... about that whole perspective from the dad, being like what would you say to that person? What would you say to the guy who came up to your door, 'Hey, I'm here to take your daughter on a date.' Like, are you gonna be the real tough dad? Are you gonna be the dad who invites him in for coffee? Like which kind of version are you going to be?" he reflected. "This [song] is kind of like a rough draft of a letter that I kind of felt like things a guy would need to know when you come over to my house to pick up one of my daughters for the first time."

"It was a pretty emotional song just because you never want that day to come but it's kinda inevitable," the 31-year-old singer added.

That being said, Thomas Rhett explained that his daughters don't "really get" the song yet, and that they "kind of skirt away from my more ballady type songs" anyway.

"They wanna hear only songs that are up tempo, that make them wanna dance," Thomas Rhett said. "So we had to throw a few of those on there too."

See more on Thomas Rhett in the video below.